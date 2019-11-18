One person died and four people were rescued after a suspension bridge over the Tarn river near Mirepoix-sur-Tarn commune, north-east of Toulouse, France collapsed on 18 November, Monday, AFP reported.
— Sébastien Marcelle (@SebMarcelle) November 18, 2019
According to reports, the bridge gave way after a truck with a tonnage above the authorised limit drove across causing the construction to fail. The truck fell into the river alongside a car that was crossing the bridge at the same time.
— Sebastien Roux (@Seb_roux_) November 18, 2019
Local media earlier indicated that a 15-year-old girl died in the incident, but this information has not been verified yet by the authorities.
Nearly 80 rescuers and three helicopters have rushed to the scene.
— Sapeurs-pompiers 31 (@sdis31officiel) November 18, 2019
November 18, 2019
According to media reports, the bridge was last renovated 16 years ago.
All comments
Show new comments (0)