According to local media, the 150 metre-long and 5 metre-wide bridge was renovated in 2003 by the departmental council of Haute-Garonne.

One person died and four people were rescued after a suspension bridge over the Tarn river near Mirepoix-sur-Tarn commune, north-east of Toulouse, France collapsed on 18 November, Monday, AFP reported.

​According to reports, the bridge gave way after a truck with a tonnage above the authorised limit drove across causing the construction to fail. The truck fell into the river alongside a car that was crossing the bridge at the same time.

Local media earlier indicated that a 15-year-old girl died in the incident, but this information has not been verified yet by the authorities.

Nearly 80 rescuers and three helicopters have rushed to the scene.

