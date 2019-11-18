Greek Anarchists Clash With Police on 46th Anniversary of Athens Polytechnic Uprising

ATHENS (Sputnik) - Clashes between Greek anarchists and the police took place on Sunday, on the 46th anniversary of the Athens Polytechnic uprising.

During the second half of the day the police have detained six anarchists armed with Molotov cocktails trying to get on a residential building's roof in the Athenian neighborhood of Exarcheia.

According to ANA-MPA news agency, in the evening more than 200 masked individuals started throwing rocks, bottles, and Molotov cocktails at the police officers, despite the recent introduction of the criminal penalty for using petrol bombs in public places.

the police first withdrew from the exarcia square, allowing anarchists to gather in the square. then riot police attached the anarchists on the streets. #17νοεμβρη #Athens #Polytechnic #exarchia #exarcheia pic.twitter.com/CPzJwWcGeZ — M. Barbaros KAYA (@Barbaroskayaa55) November 17, 2019

The police used tear gas and flashbang grenades to disperse the crowd. Twelve people have been arrested.

In the city of Patras, the police have arrested 10 rioters who, after a march in honor of the uprising, started throwing Molotov cocktails at the law enforcement officers.

In Thessaloniki, anarchists managed to set two cars on fire.

Clashes broke out in the city of #Thessaloniki after the annual march commemorating the 1973 Polytechnic uprising against the military junta that ruled #Greece from 1967 until 1974. pic.twitter.com/SnPldEOLhP — th1an1 (@th1an1) November 17, 2019

In 1973, a student uprising against the Greek military junta began at the National Technical University of Athens, paving the way to the collapse of the regime.