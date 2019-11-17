Jeremy Corbyn Rules Out Coalition Deal After Election Amid Reports of Likely SNP Pact

The statement by the Labour leader comes amid a fall in support for his party that, according to a latest poll stands at just 28% compared to 44% for the Tories.

The UK opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has ruled out the possibility of a coalition deal if the Labour party fails to garner enough support to secure a majority in parliament in the upcoming general election.

"We are not forming coalition governments, we will put forward the programme on which we will have been elected," he told BBC TV.

Corbyn also dismissed the chances of a deal with the Scottish National Party and possible calls for a Scottish independence vote in case Labour fails to get a majority, saying that the party is not going to 'do deals with anybody.'

"The SNP will have a choice, do they want to put Boris Johnson back in ... or are they going to say a Labour government will deliver for Scotland," he added.

On Friday, First Minister of Scotland and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said that the party was looking at a possible alliance with Labour to help it gain a governing majority in parliament. In return, the SNP would expect a second independence referendum.

The United Kingdom is facing an early parliamentary vote amid the Brexit stalemate as parliament was unable to agree on a deal negotiated by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The vote is set to take place on 12 December.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW