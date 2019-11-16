Video: Crowd Tries to Break Into Shopping Mall in Paris Amid Yellow Vests Protests

On Saturday, Paris became a battlefield, with demonstrators engaging in heavy clashes with law enforcement. Police reportedly used tear gas to disperse the demonstrators, detaining over 100 people.

The France News 24 Twitter account has released a video showing what appears to be a group of people trying to invade the Forum des Halles, a modern shopping mall in Paris. Officers are seen attempting to prevent the invasion by holding the gates. The protesters are also seen throwing what look like firecrackers.

​​Hundreds of people also gathered near the Porte Champerret in the north of the capital. Law enforcement personnel told the demonstrators that the protest was unsanctioned and called on them to leave the area. Police later deployed tear gas to disperse the protesters.

More than 20 subway and express train (RER) stations were shut down in Paris on Saturday morning in the run-up to the protests as the yellow vest movement is marking its first anniversary this weekend.

The wave of yellow vest rallies started in France on 17 November 2018. The protests were initially triggered by the government's plan to increase fuel taxes. Even though the government abandoned the plan and introduced a set of measures to improve the socioeconomic situation, protesters have continued taking to the streets across France, as they still have demands for the government. The rallies often lead to damage and violent clashes between the police and activists.