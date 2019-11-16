Boris Johnson Urged to Reject Endorsement From Tommy Robinson

Former leader of the English Defence League Tommy Robinson endorsed Boris Johnson for Prime Minister on Friday and praised Nigel Farage for standing down in key Tory-held areas to focus on attacking the Labour Party heartlands.

Boris Johnson's political rivals demanded on Saturday that the prime minister reject the endorsement of former-English Defence League Tommy Robinson.

Speaking to a reporter on Friday, Robinson told his supporters to back Boris Johnson at the General Election in December as well as offering praise to Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage for standing candidates down across the country.

"If we want Brexit, if we believe in democracy, we have to have Brexit. So yeah. Go Boris," he said when asked about Brexit and the election.

Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Jo Swinson, immediately called on Johnson in a letter to distance himself from the former EDL leaders endorsement.

Former Labour, turned Independent, now Liberal Democrat MP Chuka Umunna slammed Johnson saying the endorsement is "all you need to know" about the nature of the Conservatives.

​Labour Party Chair Ian Lavery said in response:

"Admired by Donald Trump, aided by Nigel Farage, and endorsed by Tommy Robinson. With friends like these, who needs Boris Johnson?

"While Johnson is courting billionaires and far right thugs, Labour is running the most radical, people powered campaign this country has ever seen."

However, some were quick to claim that the Labour leader himself has also been endorsed by "unsavory" characters, such as former British National Party leader Nick Griffin and former KKK Grand Wizard for appraisal of Corbyn after alleged attacks by "zionists".

​However, both Griffin and Duke did attack Jeremy Corbyn on separate occasions for being "anti-white" and a "danger" to children in Britain.