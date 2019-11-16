‘Broadband Communism’: Twitter Erupts in Laughter at BBC Interview With Senior Labour Official

The Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has come under sustained attack in the past for what many feel are his unrealistically progressive policies. However, this time, his opponents have been widely mocked for perhaps taking their criticisms of him too far.

The BBC has been widely mocked on Twitter after one of its most senior presenters used an unusual turn of phrase to challenge a new Labour Party policy on free broadband access.

Labour’s shadow Business Secretary, Rebecca Long-Bailey, was invited onto the BBC’s Daily Politics programme to discuss the Labour party's plan to provide broadband to every household across the UK free of charge if Jeremy Corbyn is made Prime Minister following the upcoming December 12 election.

Miss Bailey was asked by BBC host Jo Coburn to respond to the criticism that the policy was equal to “broadband communism” with those words featuring along the bottom of the screen.

A screen grab from the interview subsequently went viral on Twitter.

Following the announcement by Labour, much political debate has been had about the viability of such a plan, and whether or not its just another pie-in-the-sky political pledge that will ultimately amount to very little.

The incumbent Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, does not seem to think much of the plan, slamming it publicly during a speech as “a crazed communist scheme.”