WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange’s Supporters Gather in London - Video

The whistleblower’s supporters are holding rallies in London ahead of the extradition hearings. In October, they gathered near Westminster Magistrates' Court, carrying banners in protest against the prosecution of Assange.

Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange are gathering on Saturday on Trafalgar Square to rally against his possible extradition to the United States.

Assange is currently facing criminal charges in three countries – Sweden, the United States, and the United Kingdom. In the latter, he is serving a 50-week sentence for breaching bail and seeking asylum in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, which threw him out in April.

The next hearing in his case is scheduled to take place on 18 November. In the United States, he is facing espionage charges for his work related to WikiLeaks, which published a large number of leaked classified documents.

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.