Serbian President Vucic Admitted to Hospital With Heart Problems

The 49-year-old politician has been sent to a military hospital in Belgrade, a statement from his office said, noting that Vucic is stable now. According to official information, he experienced cardiovascular problems, but there are no details on his medical condition.
Despite Serbia being a parliamentary republic, Vucic is still considered to be one of the most important politicians in the country as head of the governing Serbian Progressive Party, which has been in power since 2012.
The politician and his party aim to get Serbia into the European Union, despite a dispute over the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo.
