UK Firefighters Say 25 Fire Engines on Site of Large Fire in Greater Manchester

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Twenty-five fire engines and two aerial appliances have been dispatched to the site of a massive blaze in the United Kingdom's city of Bolton, located in the Greater Manchester area, the regional fire, and rescue service said early on Saturday.

According to local media reports, the fire has gripped a large student building.

"At 20.29 [20:29 GMT] on 15 November 2019, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire at a 6-storey building on Bradshawgate, Bolton. There are 25 fire engines and two aerial appliances currently at the scene and firefighters are tackling the blaze using multiple jets", the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement.

The service advised local residents to shut their windows and doors and avoid the area.

🚒Firefighters are using multiple jets to to extinguish the fire

Update below👇https://t.co/sInfNFQQI5 — Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service (@manchesterfire) November 15, 2019

Fire crews from @manchesterfire continue to fight the flames at the Cube student accommodation in #Bolton pic.twitter.com/nk9KO3iwu6 — Hits Manchester News (@hitsmcrnews) November 16, 2019

Meanwhile, Transport for Greater Manchester said several roads in the area had been closed due to the fire.

There have been no reports about casualties due to the blaze.

One of the students shared the video of the fire on her Twitter page.