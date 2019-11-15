Register
22:20 GMT +315 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Flowers and candles are placed near the Christmas market at Breitscheid square in Berlin, Germany, December 22, 2016, following an attack by a truck which ploughed through a crowd at the market on Monday night

    German Interior Ministry Allegedly Ignored Informant Close to 2016 Berlin Christmas Market Attacker

    © REUTERS / Fabrizio Bensch
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Suspected Daesh* sympathiser Anis Amri killed 12 and wounded dozens more when he rammed a truck into a Christmas market in the German capital in 2016. A bombshell testimony by a German policeman in the country’s parliament suggests that authorities, including officials at the very top, simply let things slide.

    A criminal chief inspector from North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) has raised mishandling allegations against the German Interior Ministry and the German Criminal Police Office, along with its Berlin branch, in his testimony to the investigative committee of the deadly 2016 terrorist attack on the Christmas market in Berlin.

    The man, whose identity remains concealed, reportedly said during questioning in the German parliament that an official from the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) had told him that there was an informant for the NRW police who had alerted investigators about the attacker-to-be Anis Amri, but that it "creates too much work". The conversation allegedly happened on the side-lines of a meeting at the Federal Attorney General’s Office on 23 February 2016, months before the terror attack.

    He reportedly also told the witness that this opinion was shared at the "very top”. Asked about who was meant by "top", the official allegedly said that it was the Interior Ministry – or its then-head Thomas de Maizière, a member of Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union – and the senior criminal director of the BKA at the State Protection Department.

    According to the policeman, this conversation left him "stunned and shocked", prompting him to reach out to two prosecutors right away. He was reportedly under the impression that his colleague from the BKA, known to be a very competent official, had conveyed this opinion about Amri in the same way as it was given to him.

    Berlin Overlooked the Danger?

    Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung cites the NRW policeman as saying that his agency had made it clear to the central office and their colleagues in Berlin, where Amri often was at the time, that the informant was credible and had been working for them for many years.

    "If an informant, who was the only source of signals about the danger from Anis Amri, had been silenced, and if it was on the interior minister’s initiative, that would be a shattering scandal", Chairman of the Investigation Committee Benjamin Strasser said, noting that the questioning of ex-Interior Minister de Maizière has now become inevitable.

    According to the witness, officers from North Rhine-Westphalia had repeatedly pressed Berlin for months prior to the attack, where Amri was "relatively neglected”, from their point of view. Another officer from North Rhine-Westphalia, who was also heard as a witness, said that she had "considered Amri dangerous and unpredictable". Taking his radical statements and his quick shift to the German Salafist scene into an account, she was convinced that "one must keep an eye on him". She noted that she had a "bad feeling” when she learned that Amri was no longer being closely watched in Berlin.

    ‘Don’t Let it Be Amri’

    According to the chief inspector, when he heard about the attack, his first thought was, "what all my colleagues were thinking, don’t let it be Amri”. He pointed out that Amri was known to have had a "private audience" with hate preacher Abu Walaa and was considered to be someone that the police officer had expected to carry out an attack “at any time". Incidentally, the informant in question also provided the NRW state police with data on the investigation into Abu Walaa’s group, which is to face trial in Celle.

    Ministry Denies Allegations

    The Interior Ministry has rejected the accusations brought by the official from NRW. A representative said that it could be ruled out that then-Interior Minister de Maizière or leading BKA employees would have issued such instructions.

    Police patrols at the reopened Christmas market near the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin on December 22, 2016
    © AFP 2019 / CLEMENS BILAN
    Berlin Christmas Market Attacker Was Part of Europe-Wide Network of Daesh Terrorists - Reports

    Amri, who was a rejected asylum seeker from Tunisia, first lived in North Rhine-Westphalia after he entered Europe in 2015 at the height of the refugee crisis, when hundreds of thousands fled to Germany from the Middle East under Angela Merkel’s “open borders” policy. There, he joined the circle of Abu Walaa, who allegedly ran the Daesh cell in Germany and encouraged young Salafists to travel to join the terrorist group abroad. In March 2016, Amri moved to Berlin. Several months later, in 2016, he rammed a truck into a Christmas market in the German capital, leaving 12 people dead and dozens injured. He was killed days later in a shootout with police near the Italian city of Milan, where he had fled to from Germany.

    *Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State/IS), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a wide number of other countries.

    Tags:
    counterterror, Berlin, Daesh, terror attack, police, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 9-15 November
    This Week in Pictures: 9-15 November
    Dancing With Impeachment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse