Senior Daesh Commander Al Bara Shishani Detained in Ukraine - Security Service

KIEV (Sputnik) - According to the security service, the commander, who held the post of deputy military amir in Daesh since 2013, illegally arrived in Ukraine using a fake passport in 2018 and continued to coordinate the activities of Daesh forces.

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) on Friday announced the detention of Georgian citizen Al Bara Shishani, a key commander of the Daesh* terrorist organisation, in the Kiev region.

"As a result of a joint special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia and the US Central Intelligence Agency in the Kiev region, one of the key leaders of the Daesh terrorist organisation was detained," the SBU press service said in a statement.

Georgia's State Security Service of Georgia has confirmed the detention near Kiev of Georgian national Al Bara Shishani.

"We confirm the fact of Shishani's detention," the press service of the Georgian State Security Service stated without providing any details.

In October, President Trump announced that the leader of the Daesh* terrorist group Abu Bakr Baghdadi had been killed during the US-raid in Idlib. The number one terrorist was reportedly under the Pentagon's surveillance for quite some time before the conditions were ripe to eliminate him.

Baghdadi blew himself up along with two children when he was cornered by the US military in his hideout in northern Syria, according to US officials.

Baghdadi’s immediate likely successor, Abu Hassan al-Muhajir, was killed in a US airstrike a day later.

* Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia