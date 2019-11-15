Polish Police Evacuate School and Apartment Block After Finding Explosives in Flat - Reports

According to RMF FM, an 11-storey building and a nearby school were evacuated in the Polish city of Plock, after officers discovered unidentified explosives in one of the apartments during a police operation.
At the moment, police are transporting the explosives to a lab to identify the agent, used to create them. There is no official information about what plans the suspect had for the explosives.
Akcja #CBŚP w #Płock.u. Ewakuowano blok, przedszkole i szkołęhttps://t.co/kFqVdbjWJp #wieszwięcej— portal tvp.info 🇵🇱 (@tvp_info) November 15, 2019
