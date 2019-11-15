15-Year-Old Charged with Double Murder in Milton Keynes, UK - Police

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the recent murder of two people in the town of Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire, England, the Thames Valley Police reported on Thursday.

The child has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Thames Valley Police has charged a 15-year-old boy in connection with a double murder investigation in Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes.



The boy who can't be named for legal reasons, has been charged with 2 counts of murder and 2 counts of attempted murder.https://t.co/IuRXpRBVzx — TVP Milton Keynes (@tvp_mk) November 14, 2019

TVP also said they arrested a 53-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman on Thursday in connection with the double murder.

On 19 October, 17-year-olds Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice were stabbed, one in the chest and the other in the back, at a birthday party in Archford Croft, Emerson Valley at around midnight. Two more people were injured that day and taken to hospital.

There are also other people involved in the case, including a man in his twenties that was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and released under investigation.

The police believe it was a deliberate assault.