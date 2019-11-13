Royal Cracks Growing? Harry and Meghan Reportedly Won’t Spend Christmas With the Queen

Royal experts fear that the potential decision could worsen relations between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the rest of royal family, following recent comments about their mental health and struggle with media scrutiny.

Prince Harry told Queen Elizabeth II that he and his wife Meghan Markle won’t spend Christmas with her and the rest of the family, The Sun reported. Rumours suggest that the couple and their six-month-old son Archie could travel to the United States and spend the festive season with Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, or stay at home in Windsor. A source told The Sun that the Sussexes needed time to recharge their batteries and decide their plans for next year. Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the issue.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward mused that the couple may not want to attend the gathering because of their new-born son, as Christmas at the Queen’s private home in Sandringham can be quite stressful – although she stressed that the house is well set up for children and has hosted many kids over the years. “The Queen might be a little hurt but she’s far too gracious to ever let it show or be known”, Seward said.

Other royal experts raised alarm, saying that if the reports are confirmed, then the decision could further distance the Sussexes from the rest of the royal family, following their surprise statements in a TV documentary, which reportedly caused concern in the Palace. Prince Harry said he was on a different path from his brother, while the Duchess revealed that her friends had advised her against marrying the royal and said that the British tradition of keeping a stiff upper lip is damaging.

Prior to his marriage with former US actress Meghan Markle, Prince Harry always spent Christmas at the Queen’s house in Sandringham, missing the event only in 2012 when he was serving in Afghanistan.

Metro.co.uk cited an official palace source as saying that the Sussexes have not yet made a decision on where to spend the holidays. Harry’s brother Prince William will be at Sandringham together with his wife Kate Middleton and their three children.