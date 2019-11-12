Register
18:18 GMT +312 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives to attend an event promoting The Book of Gutsy Women at the Southbank Centre in London, Britain, November 10, 2019

    Hillary Clinton Shames UK Over ‘Russian Meddling’ Dossier but Gets Accused of Meddling Herself

    © REUTERS / SIMON DAWSON
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe

    The British government has blocked the release of a report about alleged attempts by Russia to affect the result of the Brexit referendum until after the December general election, citing administrative hurdles.

    Hillary Clinton got a fierce rebuke from UK lawmakers after calling out Boris Johnson’s government for delaying the publication of the Russia dossier.

    “I mean, who do they think they are that they would keep information like that from the public, especially before an election?” Hillary told The Guardian in an interview published Monday. “Well, I’ll tell you who they think they are. They think that they are the all-powerful, strong men who should be ruling.”

    Hillary – whose stint as secretary of state is controversial due to her part in the military intervention in Libya and the anarchy that subsequently engulfed the country – called the delay “inexplicable and shameful” in a separate interview on Tuesday.

    The former US first lady is currently in Britain to promote her new book, Gutsy Women.

    ‘Typical’ Hillary

    Nigel Farage, the Brexit party leader who dismisses the “Russian meddling” narrative as “baseless propaganda”, said the fact that Hillary’s book tour coincides with the election campaign is “typical of her”.

    He told The Daily Mail: “The Russia conspiracy never dies with Hillary. She even said I was funded by them.”

    Tory MP Michael Fabricant suggested that Hillary’s statements were meant to score some points for the Labour Party.

    “If [Labour leader] Jeremy Corbyn thinks that Hillary Clinton's announcements on the radio will be helpful, he is deluded as David Cameron when he thought that President Obama's intervention during the EU Referendum would help the Remain cause,” he was quoted as saying.

    “As much as I love the US, neither Clinton’s nor her arch rival’s – Trump’s – comments endear themselves to the British voting public. Quite the opposite.”

    Three Years of ‘Meddling’ Claims

    Theresa May’s government has repeatedly accused Russia of trying to affect the result of the 2016 referendum through misleading media coverage and fake social media accounts – though failing to provide any exact evidence. Moscow has strongly rejected the allegations.

    The results of an 18-month inquiry by the House of Commons intelligence and security committee into allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 Brexit vote were expected to become public last week.

    The government is keeping the dossier, which has already been approved by the intelligence community, under wraps, saying that it would take six weeks to ensure whether it contains no classified information. The release was re-scheduled until after the 12 December general election, in a move which opposition lawmakers called politically motivated.

    Former attorney general Dominic Grieve, who chairs the intelligence and security committee and has seen the report, demanded that the dossier is made public before the election because it contains information “germane” to voters.

    Foreign Office Minister Christopher Pincher told the lawmakers last week that the longer time needed to scrutinise the report was “not unusual” and gave examples of other reports that had taken six weeks to be approved. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps blamed the "machinery of government" for the report’s delay.

    Bloomberg reported last week, citing sources familiar with the investigation, that no “smoking gun” evidence had emerged of alleged Kremlin-sponsored meddling efforts.

    Tags:
    Hillary Clinton, Nigel Farage, meddling, interference, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sputnik Travel Guide: Ten Places to Visit in 2020
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse