The UK Labour party has claimed it’s been struck by a “sophisticated and large-scale cyber-attack” on its digital systems from an unknown source.

In an official statement, officials said the party was confident its “robust” security systems ensured there was no data breach, and had reported the attack – which took place 11th November – to the National Cyber Security Centre.

It’s not clear which digital platforms were targeted, but it is understood some of them were election and campaigning tools, which contained details about voters.

It’s not the first time the party has been subject to a hack by hostile actors. In July, its Twitter account was illicitly accessed and posted a tweet stating Labour was “institutionally racist”, following the broadcast of a controversial BBC Panorama documentary that investigated the alleged ‘anti-Semitism crisis’ in Labour under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership. Before the hack, the account had ‘live-tweeted’ rebuttals to the program’s assorted allegations as the broadcast progressed.

Well this went up and was then deleted... pic.twitter.com/ND9LEPiZAS — Tamara Cohen (@tamcohen) July 10, 2019

​Moreover, in October Denbighshire councillor Bob Murray was reinstated to the party after a probe found "credible evidence" a controversial social media post connected to one of his social media accounts was the result of a hack.

Murray was disciplined in April over a Facebook comment which said Adolf Hitler had "the right idea" about travellers, a post which drew condemnation from the Board of Deputies of British Jews, and the Holocaust Educational Trust, for his "vile and offensive remarks, directed at a minority group".

However, an investigation by Labour found there was "credible evidence" another individual had access to the councillor's Facebook account and he didn’t post the material himself.

This account was briefly hacked. It has now been re-secured. — Labour Press Team (@labourpress) July 10, 2019

​Murray said he was "pleased" the suspension had been lifted - Chris Ruane, Labour MP for Vale of Clwyd, said the comment were unrepresentative of Labour and had no place in our society.

"I know the last few months will have been difficult for Bob. I’m glad that following a full investigation by the Labour Party and the Ombudsman, Bob re-joins the Labour Group. He is a hard working local councillor and I look forward to campaigning alongside him again,” he added.