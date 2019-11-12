UK Labour Party Has Reportedly Experienced 'Sophisticated and Large Scale Cyber Attack'

The UK Labour party said that it has experienced a “sophisticated and large scale cyber attack” on its digital platforms, according to the Evening Standard.

According to the Labour party the attacks on its platforms failed due to "robust security systems."

"We have experienced a sophisticated and large scale cyber attack on Labour digital platforms. We took swift action and these attempts failed due to our robust security systems. The integrity of all our platforms was maintained and we are confident that no data breach occurred," Labour spokeswoman said.

As a result, the party's campaign activities ahead of the general election were initially "slowed down" but then returned "to full speed," the broadcaster reported, spokeswoman said.

"We have reported the matter to the National Cyber Security Centre," the spokeswoman was quoted as saying.

On 17 October, London and Brussels finally reached a new Brexit deal after protracted negotiations. The new Brexit draft has dropped the controversial Irish backstop that was the main source of concern for opponents of the previous divorce agreement.

The deal, however, was met with strong resistance in the UK parliament, prompting a decision to hold a snap general election on 12 December.

The UK exit from the bloc is currently scheduled for 31 January.