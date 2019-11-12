France's EDF Suspends Nuclear Reactors in Adeche Department After Earthquake

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The French energy giant Electricity of France (EDF) temporarily suspended the operation of the Cruas-Meysse nuclear power plant's three reactors in the Ardeche department after an earthquake in southeastern France, the company said in a statement.

"Initial inspections at Cruas-Meysse NPP have not highlighted any apparent damage. However, vibration was recorded requiring additional preventive testing. Erring on the side of caution, EDF has decided to suspend operation of Cruas-Meysse units 2, 3 and 4 on a temporary basis in order to perform these tests", the statement read.

The EDF noted that nuclear power plants in Bugey, Saint-Alban and Tricastin continued to operate.

The company also noted that the shutdown of the reactors began at 6.00 p.m. (17:00 GMT). The first reactor was halted for scheduled maintenance before the earthquake.

The earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 occurred near the city of Montelimar in the southeast of the country at 11.52 a.m. local time (10:52 GMT) on Monday. According to French media, tremors lasted about ten seconds and were felt in several other cities, including in Lyon, Montpellier and Avignon.