Catalonia had been engulfed in violent protests since Spain's Supreme Court sentenced Catalan leaders to prison terms over their involvement in the semi-autonomous region's unsanctioned 2017 independence referendum.

Catalan protesters blocked on Monday a border point on the AP-7 highway that links Spain to France, a Catalan police spokesman has said.

According to police estimates, some 80 people are taking part in the event.

Demonstrators from the Tsunami Democratic movement announced Friday that the protest would begin today and should be expected to last 72 hours - until Thursday.

