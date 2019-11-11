‘Jews out’: Anti-Semitism On England’s Canvey Island on Remembrance Sunday

Remembrance Sunday is a holiday in the United Kingdom commemorating the contribution of British and Commonwealth military members in two World Wars and other conflicts. The holiday is marked annually on the second Sunday in November.

Residents of Canvey Island woke up Sunday morning to see swastikas spray-painted on two vehicles and a garage in some parts of the small island, located in Essex County in southeast England, the Daily Mail reported.

At least one car, a van, and a garage door were reportedly vandalised late-night on Saturday or early morning Sunday. The three properties were found daubed with Nazi signs and the words “Jews out” just a few hours before the two-minute silence, in which the royal family and politicians join thousands of veterans paying tribute to war dead at the Cenotaph in London.

UK: Photo, Swastika and anti-Semitic messages spray-painted on vehicle in Canvey Island, no arrests pic.twitter.com/75h3nrj07f — Yiddish News (@YiddishNews) November 10, 2019

Local police at the scene of the criminal damage to cars in Ferrymead, Canvey Island, are reportedly carrying out an investigation to uncover the identity of the vandals.

“This community has welcomed people of all backgrounds, races and religions, and for someone to publicly declare hatred of certain members of society, and damage property in doing so, is unacceptable,” said police sergeant Victoria Jarvis, according to the Daily Mail.