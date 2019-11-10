Register
22:11 GMT +310 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Cocaine

    Surge In UK Pensioners Aged 90 And Over Admitted To Hospital Due To Cocaine Use

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    10 people were admitted to hospital with mental disorders between the age of 90 and 99 last year, showing the growing problem of Class A drug use among nonagenarians in the United Kingdom.

    Pensioners aged 90 and above are increasingly being admitted to hospitals due to cocaine use, according to new NHS Digital figures on Sunday.

    The number of elderly people sent to hospitals because of cocaine use in 2019 remains the same as the previous year, but is five times higher compared to two decades ago, according to NHS Digital .

    The analysis shows a whopping 88 percent increase in the number of people, aged 60 and above, being treated for cocaine-related disorders in England.

    Those sent to hospitals for cocaine use rose from 45 in 2009 to 379 in 2019.

    The NHS reported that 10 elderly patients have been taken to hospitals with mental and behavioural disorders as a result of the "use of cocaine."

    Dr Emily Finch from the addictions faculty at the Royal College of Psychiatrists, spoke to the the Sunday Times saying that the trend was "deeply worrying."

    She explained that the rise of pensioners taking drugs due overall longevity increases, drug purity, and depreciating prices.

    She added:

    "Many people don't realise that cocaine use can cause mental health problems, resulting in people becoming so unwell they need to be admitted to hospital."

    Karen Tyrell, with the drug charity Addaction, said:

    "We need to shift the narrative to let people know that it's OK to ask for help or support at a much earlier stage."

    This comes amid renewed statements from the government in April to tackle "middle" class use of the Class A drug.

    Chancellor Sajid Javid accused the middle classes of playing a key role in the drug epidemic and fuelling its trade saying:

    "They may never set foot in a deprived area. They may never see an act of serious violence, but their illicit habits are adding fuel to the fire that is engulfing our communities."

    The NHS figures reveal that 10 people aged between 90 and 99 were admitted to hospital with cocaine-induced mental disorders last year.

     

    Related:

    Londoners Consume 23Kg Pure Cocaine Daily, More Than in Multiple European Cities Combined - Reports
    US Cadet Dismissed From Air Force Academy Over Use, Distribution of Cocaine
    Construction Workers Use Opioids, Cocaine More Than Any Other Profession
    Mexican Military Seizes $2Mln Worth of Cocaine Close to US Border
    Tags:
    drugs, Hospitals, pensioners, cocaine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A model presents a creation from Valentino Haute Couture collection by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli during a fashion show at the Aman Summer Palace in Beijing, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
    Daydream in Beijing: Valentino Haute Couture Show Dazes Spectators With Rennaissance-Inspired Garbs
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse