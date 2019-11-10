UK's MI5 Runs Operation to Shield Parliamentarians' Phones From 'Russian Hackers' - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom's domestic counter-intelligence and security agency, also known as MI5, is carrying out a top-secret operation to protect the phones of the monarchy's lawmakers from Russian hackers, The Mirror newspaper reported.

According to the media outlet, which neither provides any evidence of Russia's involvement in the alleged cyberattacks nor refers to any credible source, it was instructed to take "unprecedented measures" for devices protection after it was discovered that a number of UK MPs' phones were targeted by hackers.

The Mirror added that parliamentarians received corresponding warnings and that on the recommendation of MI5 both personal and political communications were suspended.

The newspaper reported that the deputies were instructed not to disclose information about the alleged interference by the "foreign power" and not to use the devices until measures were taken against their wiretapping.

One of the members of the Parliament, whose name the media outlet did not cite, said that he was informed of the "concerted effort" to hack his accounts from the outside.

This is not the first time the UK authorities have accused Russia of an unauthorised attempt to access classified information; however, no evidence has ever been provided.