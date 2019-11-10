Register
16:06 GMT +310 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage delivers speech at Brexit rally in London

    Brexit Party Backs 'Nazi Vampire' Candidate from Luftwaffe-Inspired Metal Band - Reports

    © Sputnik / Demond Cureton
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Addressing the criticism directed at their candidate for the Brighton Kemptown seat, the Brexit Party stated that they’re happy to stand behind him, but probably not his taste in music.

    As the UK general election looms on the horizon, the Brexit Party has recently voiced its support for one of their candidates who got called out over his membership of a heavy metal band inspired by the Luftwaffe – the aerial branch of the Nazi German military during World War II.

    According to the Independent, the candidate in question, Dr Graham Cushway is an army veteran who also holds a doctorate in history, and who is also a guitarist for a band called Stuka Squadron which touts itself as "the greatest metal act consisting entirely of undead pilots of the Luftwaffe the world has ever seen" and "vampire warriors who have fought through the ages on innumerable battlefields."

    And as Cushway now vies for the Brighton Kemptown seat, his rival from the Labour Party named Lloyd Russell-Moyle has apparently targeted Graham’s band membership.

    "Graham says to me that it was a parody but I don’t find it funny and I don’t think voters will either," Lloyd said as quoted by Metro. "Yet again the Brexit Party selects someone with a dodgy past and he now should be considering his position."

    A UK-based advocacy group called Hope Not Hate also reportedly called the fact that the Brexit Party might consider a person who dresses as a "Nazi vampire" suitable for political office "revolting", and urged voters to "show the dangerous and divisive Brexit Party the back door on election day."

    "Whatever the excuses Cushway might make, wearing the insignia of the SS, the Nazi paramilitaries instrumental in the Holocaust, is revolting", the group said in a statement. "Again and again in this election candidates in Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party are found to have awful views and awful judgement as well as awful politics."

    A spokesman for the Brexit Party, however, insisted that Cushway fought in both Iraq and Afghanistan, and that “to suggest that he is in any way associated with that which people are trying to associate him with is just silly.”

    "You have to draw a distinction between art and life", the spokesman said, commenting on the band’s aesthetics. "The Brexit Party is happy to stand behind Dr Cushway and his candidature – though maybe not his taste in music."

    And earlier this month, the Stuka Squadron itself said in a statement posted on Facebook that their band is, and always was, merely an act.

    "The band is not intended to convey any political message. There is no political agenda and the band members have always represented a cross-section of political opinion", the statement said. "No band member has ever been affiliated to any extreme right or left wing movement, has or had any interest in or sympathy for extreme politics."
    Tags:
    criticism, band, Nazi, candidate, election, Brexit Party, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A model presents a creation from Valentino Haute Couture collection by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli during a fashion show at the Aman Summer Palace in Beijing, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
    Daydream in Beijing: Valentino Haute Couture Show Dazes Spectators With Rennaissance-Inspired Garbs
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse