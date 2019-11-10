Register
16:07 GMT +310 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Nigel Farage at the Brexit Party rally

    Farage, Johnson Allies Hold ‘Robust’ Talks to Bar Corbyn From Entering Government – Report

    © Sputnik / Demond Cureton
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The talks took place after Nigel Farage stated last week that he was not going to run in the 12 December UK general election and would like to instead concentrate on his campaign against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan for Brexit.

    Secret last-ditch talks between allies of Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have been held in a bid to try to put the overwhelming majority of Brexit Party candidates out of the upcoming general election.

    The “robust” yet “frustrated” negotiations involving senior figures in the Conservative Party, including a Cabinet Minister and “high-flying city-lawyer Andrew Reid, who has strong connections to both the Brexit Party and the Tories” were revealed by Arron Banks, formerly Farage’s closest political ally.

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn walk through the Commons Members Lobby in Parliament, London, Britain, October 14, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn walk through the Commons Members Lobby in Parliament, London, Britain, October 14, 2019.

    He referred to Conservative voters’ concerns that Farage’s decision “to contest every seat at the General Election will split the vote so badly it could open the door of No 10 Downing Street to Jeremy Corbyn”.

    “If Conservative fears come true and they fail to form a Government on December 12, Labour has enough friends among the Scottish National Party and the Liberal Democrats to form a pro-Remain administration instead. And if that disaster should take place, we can say goodbye to Brexit altogether”, Banks was cited by The Daily Mail as saying in written remarks on Saturday.

    He singled out a “behind-the-scenes compromise” stipulating Farage ordering “those of his candidates who cannot win to stand aside – but only on condition that changes are made to the deal that Boris [Johnson] negotiated with Brussels to stop us being shackled to EU rules.”

    Banks warned that “the time for splitting hairs is over” and that “if we refuse to get out while we can, then Remainers will hijack our exit.”

    He touted “these new talks” between Farage and Johnson talks as “encouraging” but added that “there is still much work to be done to ensure the two sides join forces”.

    “We must all remember this: it is better to continue fighting for the right type of Brexit from the Government benches than to open the door of No 10 to a Marxist rabble hellbent on staying in the EU. That is a prospect that should clear minds and cool egos. For the sake of Brexit and for the sake of our great country, we must unite,” Banks concluded.

    Farage Unwilling to Take Part in UK General Election

    His remarks came after Farage made it clear last week that he would not take part in the 12 December general election in the UK.

    “I have thought very hard about this: How do I serve the cause of Brexit best? Do I find a seat and try to get myself into parliament or do I serve the cause better traversing the length and breadth of the United Kingdom supporting 600 candidates, and I've decided the latter course is the right one,” he told the BBC.

    Last week, British MPs voted 438 to 20 to support Johnson's proposal to hold an early general election to try and win a majority in parliament and have his Brexit deal with the EU approved. On the same day, the EU granted the UK another Brexit delay until 31 January.

    Related:

    Trump Believes Johnson and Farage Will Lead UK out of EU, Weaken Bloc - Analyst
    Nigel Farage Warns not to Trust Boris Johnson's Brexit Pledges
    Johnson Sets Out Range of Alternatives to Backstop as Farage Calls Brexit Deal 'Worst in History'
    Tags:
    general election, talks, Boris Johnson, Brexit, EU, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A model presents a creation from Valentino Haute Couture collection by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli during a fashion show at the Aman Summer Palace in Beijing, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
    Daydream in Beijing: Valentino Haute Couture Show Dazes Spectators With Rennaissance-Inspired Garbs
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse