Queen Elizabeth II Tearful During Emotional Remembrance Day Ceremony

The Cenotaph Remembrance Sunday is commemorating the UK fallen heroes of war. The annual ceremony was attended by the royal family members as well as UK Prime Minister Johnson and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II had an emotional moment as she was seen wiping a tear from her face during the annual Cenotaph Remembrance Sunday ceremony earlier this morning.

The monarch wearing sombre clothes adorned with a red poppy on her lapel was watching the solemn procession from a balcony accompanied by Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Prince Charles performed the traditional wreath-laying ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial on behalf of his royal mother, followed by the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex.

Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales lays a wreath at the Cenotaph during the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in central London, on November 10, 2019. - Remembrance Sunday is an annual commemoration held on the closest Sunday to Armistice Day, November 11, the anniversary of the end of the First World War and services across Commonwealth countries remember servicemen and women who have fallen in the line of duty since WWI.

The service was marked by a minute of silence at 11 am local time.

Remembrance Sunday is an annual ceremony commemorating the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and later conflicts.

It is traditionally held on Sunday nearest to the Armistice Day marking the end of the First World War.