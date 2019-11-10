Queen Elizabeth II Tearful During Emotional Remembrance Day Ceremony

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II had an emotional moment as she was seen wiping a tear from her face during the annual Cenotaph Remembrance Sunday ceremony earlier this morning.
The monarch wearing sombre clothes adorned with a red poppy on her lapel was watching the solemn procession from a balcony accompanied by Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
Prince Charles performed the traditional wreath-laying ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial on behalf of his royal mother, followed by the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex.
The service was marked by a minute of silence at 11 am local time.
Remembrance Sunday is an annual ceremony commemorating the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and later conflicts.
It is traditionally held on Sunday nearest to the Armistice Day marking the end of the First World War.
