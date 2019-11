Berlin Tegel airport is bracing for a blockade by the "Am Boden Bleiben" group that is part of the international anti-aviation network "Stay Grounded".

The campaign pushes for the replacement of short plane flights with other transport means and also calls for a halt to the construction and expansion of airports, citing concerns for the environment.

Last month, activists from Extinction Rebellion attempted to block the arrivals and departures at the London City Airport which resulted in the cancellation of two flights.

FOLLOW OUR LIVE FEED TO FIND OUT MORE