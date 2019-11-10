More than 80 Jewish tombstones at the Ostre Kirkegard burial ground in the Danish town of Randers have been desecrated by vandals, the local police revealed on Sunday.
"The gravestones were daubed with green graffiti and some were overturned," the police spokesman Bo Christensen said. "There are no symbols or words written on the gravestones".
Massivt hærværk på den jødiske kirkegård i Randers.— presse fotos (@pressefotosdk) November 10, 2019
Overmalede og ødelagte gravsten i stort antal. #hærværk #randers #politidk pic.twitter.com/MPF0A4glGD
According to Christensen, they first received the complaint on Saturday but are unaware when exactly the desecration took place.
