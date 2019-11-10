Spanish Voters Cast Ballots as Snap General Election Underway - Video

Spanish voters head to the polls on Sunday as a general election is taking place a second time since April this year. The Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE), who claimed victory in the 28 April vote, has failed to form a government.
The PSOE will face off against the conservative People's Party, the populist Vox party, the centrist party Ciudadanos, the left-wing Mas Pais party, and an independence-minded Catalan coalition: the Republican Left of Catalonia–Sovereigntists.
