Spanish Voters Cast Ballots as Snap General Election Underway - Video

Spain is holding its fourth general vote in as many years, with the members of both chambers of the country’s legislature expected to be elected in one day.

Spanish voters head to the polls on Sunday as a general election is taking place a second time since April this year. The Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE), who claimed victory in the 28 April vote, has failed to form a government.

The PSOE will face off against the conservative People's Party, the populist Vox party, the centrist party Ciudadanos, the left-wing Mas Pais party, and an independence-minded Catalan coalition: the Republican Left of Catalonia–Sovereigntists.

