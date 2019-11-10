Register
05:50 GMT +310 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Facade of Palace of Senate of Spain. Madrid. Spain

    Snap Parliamentary Election Takes Place in Spain on Sunday

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Esetena / Palace of Senate of Spain. Madrid. Spain
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    MOSCOW (Sputnik), Luc Rivet - Spain is scheduled to hold snap parliamentary election on Sunday to its bicameral parliament, known as the Cortes Generales, in a bid to overcome the long-standing stalemate among its political parties.

    Members of both the lower and upper chambers, Congress of Deputies and Senate, respectively, will be elected the same day for four-year terms. The election campaigns began on Thursday and are supposed to finish at midnight of the election day.

    Spain had to call a snap general elections, the fourth in four years, after the previous one in April ended inconclusively. Back then, the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE)  of the acting Spanish prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, won the vote but but fell short of an outright majority. Their attempts to secure support from other political parties, in particular the anti-austerity Unidas Podemos party, yielded no results either.

    The other political parties on the landscape include the conservative People's Party, the populist Vox, the centrist Ciudadanos, the far-left Mas Pais, and the pro-independence Catalan coalition of Republican Left of Catalonia–Sovereigntists, among others.

    Rise of VOX

    There have been many polls in Spain over the last few months, but the latest ones this week indicate that the great expected surprise could very well be the rise of VOX, a right-wing party founded in 2013. It should become – if polls are to be believed – the third party in Spain, with more than 15 percents of the votes. For the rest, Spain's vote on Sunday is almost certain to produce a deadlock again, with no party set to get a majority.

    It will be the fourth time in four years that the Spaniards have to go to the voting booth. The election was decided on 17 September, when Sanchez presented his resignation to King Felipe VI. The Spanish legislation imposes to the political class a timing of 2 months in order for the party which has come first to form a government. It is now always a coalition government, because the bipartite system of the past between left and right, the PSOE (Socialists) and PP (Partido Popular – Christian Democrats), has disappeared.

    This is not the case in several other countries in Europe, such as Belgium, which has still not managed to form a federal government one year after the last general elections.

    In Spain, there should be about 38 million voters and the vote turnout is generally high, but the vote is not obligatory. The absolute majority in parliament (the Cortes) is 176 seats out of 350.

    Left and Right Failed to Form a Stable Government

    On the left, even if the Socialist PSOE (123 seats) had been able to agree on a coalition deal with Podemos (35 seats), they would still be missing ten seats to reach a majority. This means they would need the support of smaller left-wing parties such as the communists, the Catalan independentists and the Basque Nationalist Party.

    In Sanchez's last effort at getting the investiture in July 2019, which he lost, the Catalans of Esquerra Republicana voted for Sanchez.

    This is the first possible coalition, a “Frente Popular," a coalition of the left (178 seats) to reach more than the 176 seats needed for an absolute majority.

    On the right, the other option for Pedro Sanchez was an alliance on his right but he would not rule with VOX, so it would be theoretically limited to Ciudadanos (57 seats) and the PP (66 seats), which was way too short a score for a majority government. The parties on center-right refuse to associate with the nationalists in Catalonia or the Basque country.

    Issues That Will Decide the Vote

    The main issues of these elections are the regional issue, with the trial of the Catalan separatist government in Madrid, where the High Court judges distributed 100 years in prison to the former members of the Catalan separatist government that remained in Spain. The former Catalan president, Carles Puigdemont, faces a new request for extradition by the Spanish government. 

    There have been large demonstrations in Barcelona, for independence and against independence from Spain. Following the polls, the Catalans who are in favor of remaining in Spain have a slight advantage on the separatists.

    The other main issue is immigration, with a new flare-up of illegal migration crossing the strait of Gibraltar by speedboats by the hundreds. The thousands of illegal migrants, mainly from sub-Saharan Africa, land on the beaches and rush inland before the police can intercept them.

    There is also the difficult situation in the African enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla, where Africans try desperately to cross into Spain despite the barbed wire fences. The government of Pedro Sanchez is favorable to migrants, and has even suppressed the use of barbed wire in Ceuta and Melilla. This lax attitude of the Spanish socialists has caused their demise in the regional elections in the southern province of Andalucia, and the arrival of the right in power there.

    Finally, there is the political decision taken by Pedro Sanchez to unearth the body of Francisco Franco, the dictator, who died in 1975 and was buried in a mausoleum, in the Valle de los Caidos and to transfer the body to a cemetery in the suburbs of Barcelona, at the risk of re-awakening the old tensions between the left and the partisans of Franco who re-established the constitutional royalty. Sanchez is supported for this highly symbolic gesture by the republicans and the left in general, but despised for this "demagogic decision" by the parties on the center right and right.

    On the economic front, the economy of Spain is doing quite well compared to many European countries. So, it is not expected to be a decisive factor in the choice made by the voters.

    Related:

    Spain, Germany to Recognize Guaido if Maduro Fails to Set Early Election
    Spain Might Hold Snap Parliamentary Election on 14 April - Reports
    Spain Urges Early Election in Venezuela - Foreign Minister
    Poll Fever: Spain, Sri Lanka, Romania and Namibia Will be Joining Britain in Holding Elections
    Lavrov Trolls Spain at UN, Says Russia 'Busy Meddling in Catalonia's Elections'
    Tags:
    stalemate, voting, snap elections, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A living room is displayed in the GDR-Museum in Pirna, Germany; picture taken 16 October 2019.
    Beyond the Berlin Wall: Daily Life in East Germany Captured by Unique Museum Showpieces
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse