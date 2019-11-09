Rooftop View of Celebrations in German Capital to Mark the Fall of Berlin Wall - Video

Saturday marks the 30th anniversary of the fall of the wall separating Berlin, which had become one of the major symbols of Germany’s division and the Cold War.

On Saturday, people gathered in front of the Brandenburg Gate in the German capital to celebrate the dismantling of the wall that had seperated the city since 1961.

On the same day 30 years ago East Germans were granted access to travel abroad without restrictions and allowed to emigrate. This triggered a string of events that led to the eventual demolition of the barrier in June 1990 and the unification of East and West Germany in November of the same year.

