Catalan Independence Protesters Gather in Barcelona Ahead of Vote - Video

The move comes as the Spanish people get set to go to the polls on Sunday in the country's fourth election in four years .

Catalan pro-independence protesters are gathering at Plaza de la Universidad in Barcelona, Spain on 9 November for rallies ahead of the general election that is scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Catalan pro-independence group Democratic Tsunami previously announced via Twitter its plans to organise new protests in 300 towns and cities across Catalonia.

The Spanish region of Catalonia has been rocked by violent protests since mid-October. The demonstrations come in response to the Supreme Court's ruling to give lengthy prison terms to several Catalan leaders over their involvement in the semi-autonomous region's 2017 unsanctioned independence referendum.

