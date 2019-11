The German Foreign Ministry has sent invitations to the foreign ministers of all the EU member states, and 20 of them will take part in the celebrations, scheduled for Saturday.

The Berlin Wall, which had separated the eastern and western parts of the city since 1961, was demolished in 1989.

The Berlin Wall, which stretched 155 kilometres (96.3 miles) and surrounded West Berlin (which was occupied by the US, UK and France) was built by the German Democratic Republic to curtail emigration.

Follow Sputnik feed to find out more.