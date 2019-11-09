Register
02:30 GMT +309 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Traffic lights shine red and orange in front of a small shop that offers British specialities

    Moody's Downgrades UK Govt Rating Over Brexit

    © AP Photo / Michael Probst
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    LONDON (Sputnik) - Credit rating agency Moody's has downgraded the outlook on the UK government's Aa2 rating from stable to negative, citing erosion of institutional strength caused by Brexit among reasons for the move.

    "Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook on the Government of the United Kingdom's Aa2 ratings to negative from stable [...] The change in outlook to negative from stable is driven by two factors: 1. UK institutions have weakened as they have struggled to cope with the magnitude of policy challenges that they currently face, including those that relate to fiscal policy. 2. The UK's economic and fiscal strength are likely to be weaker going forward and more susceptible to shocks than previously assumed," the agency wrote in a statement on Friday, adding that "Brexit has been the catalyst for this erosion in institutional strength".

    "The outlook on the Bank of England's Aa2 issuer and senior unsecured bond ratings and the (P)Aa2 on its senior unsecured MTN programme has also changed to negative from stable; the Aa2 and (P)Aa2 ratings have been affirmed. The short-term issuer ratings have been affirmed at Prime-1", the agency added.

    Still, the agency affirmed the UK government's Aa2 rating.

    "The factors supporting the affirmation of the UK's Aa2 sovereign rating include economy's significant strength, which is a function of its large size, diversification, and flexibility. The government also enjoys very low financing risks and a very high average debt maturity. While the UK's institutions have weakened, in part due to the serious challenges raised by Brexit, they remain strong in comparison to global peers and the monetary policy framework and central banking arrangements continue to be excellent", the statement explained.

    In September 2017, the agency changed the United Kingdom's long-term issuer rating from Aa1 to Aa2 with a stable outlook. Moody's then cited uncertainty and challenges to policy-making due to the complexity of UK-EU Brexit talks and domestic political dynamics related to it.

    Earlier this week, the Bank of England said in a monetary policy report that British economic growth in 2019 would halve year-on-year over Brexit uncertainty and the slowdown of other economies.

    On 6 November, Chancellor Sajid Javid was due to present an autumn budget speech, which traditionally contains fresh economic forecasts, but the plans were canceled over the looming snap election in December.

    UK citizens voted to leave the European Union in 2016. Brexit was originally scheduled for late March, but UK lawmakers failed to endorse the deal agreed upon by London and Brussels, so the deadline was moved to 31 October.

    Former UK Prime Minister Theresa May was forced to step down due to her failure to deliver the withdrawal. Her successor, Boris Johnson, has affirmed that the country would leave the European Union by the October deadline, which subsequently was moved to 31 January after the UK parliament failed to ratify the updated divorce deal.

    Related:

    'Leopard Never Changes Spots': Lulz as John Bercow Dubs Brexit UK’s ‘Biggest Mistake’ Since WWII
    Christmas Sales Feared to Be Hit by ‘Perfect Storm’ Amid Brexit, Snap Vote Turbulence
    Chance of Hung Parliament a Very Serious Reality – Brexit Party Member
    UK’s Labour Berates Johnson for Misunderstanding Own Brexit Deal After N. Ireland Remarks
    Do or Dry Approach? Boris Johnson Vows to Stop Drinking Until Brexit is Sorted
    Tags:
    economy, instability, downgrade, rating, Moody's, United Kingdom, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 2-8 November
    This Week in Pictures: 2-8 Novermber
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse