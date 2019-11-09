Register
09 November 2019
    One Woman Dead, Hundreds Trapped In Shopping Malls Amid Widespread Flooding in Northern England

    Scotland and the northern regions of England have been hit by torrential rains, and flooding has swept entire districts, resulting in the issuing of continuous "danger to life" warnings and multiple travel advisories. Flooding has trapped residents who cannot move freely and are forced to sleep in shopping malls.

    A woman was found dead in floodwaters which hit parts of northern England on Friday, as confirmed by Derbyshire Police

    The woman was swept away by the flood in Rowsley on Friday morning. Her body was located in Darley Dale at 10.40am following "almost biblical" amounts of rain, according to residents of South Yorkshire.

    As the floods swept the north, people became stranded in their cars, train lines were blocked, and late-night shoppers were forced to spend the night in shopping centres.

    Yorkshire and the Midlands received the biggest hit, seeing six "danger to life" warnings imposed while five train lines issued "do not travel" cautions by Northern Rail. The advisories are set to continue into the weekend.

    A major incident was declared in Sheffield as the Environment Agency issued 121 flood alerts and 117 more serious flood warnings for England today, with the risk expected to continue in many areas for several more days.

    In Sheffield, customers were seen sleeping on benches and restaurant workers used aprons as pillows at the Meadowhall shopping centre while firefighters used boats to rescue those trapped at the Parkgate mall in Rotherham.

    In Doncaster, council members warned people living near the River Don to evacuate their homes as the torrent spilled over its banks.

    Staff at the centre handed out free drinks and tried to call taxis, while others prepared to sleep by purchasing pyjamas from Primark. Many took advantage of the receiving free cookies at Starbucks.

    The flood saw an extensive response from the South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, who claim to have rescued over 100 stranded people, and received up to 500 calls between 10pm and 4am.

    According to Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill, "some places have seen a month's worth of rain in one day. The rain is easing and moving south but obviously the impact of that will continue to be felt".

    ​Swineshaw saw 4.4in (112mm) of rain, the highest in the country. While Sheffield in just hours received 3.4in (85mm), despite the November average being 3.1in (79mm).

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that the flooding was "awful" and thanked "the emergency staff & volunteers helping families through this difficult time".

    ​Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted that his "thoughts are with all those affected by the floods in Sheffield, Rotherham and across the region" and thanked "the emergency services, council workers, the Environment Agency and volunteers who are working to help those whose homes have been flooded and those stranded".

    The Met office said that "there were a lot of other places that had 80mm or more, especially in Yorkshire".

    "Thankfully, we understand the peak rainfall has now passed and river levels are expected to subside but this may take some time to be seen on the ground due to saturation, so the impacts are set to continue".

