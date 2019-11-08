Register
19:12 GMT +308 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Adolf Hitler

    How 8 November Could’ve Changed History and Saved the World from Adolf Hitler?

    © Sputnik /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Might the atrocities of World War II and Nazi mass killings have been avoided if it had not been for bad timing? German carpenter Georg Elser's plan gives food for thought, decades after he attempted to assassinate the Nazi leader but missed the chance by several minutes.

    How could a lone-wolf change the course of history on 8 November in 1939 when he planned to kill the Nazi idol in the famous Buergerbraeukeller Pub in Munich? The debates are still on as one can only theorise what would have happened if Georg Elsner's plot had succeeded.

    But Germany has only recently offered well-deserved recognition to one of the most controversial would-be Hitler assassins; carpenter Elsner, which he lacked for years, according to Professor Johannes Tuchel, heading the German Resistance Memorial Center in Berlin.

    Elsner himself, who was tortured and executed just weeks before Adolf Hitler killed himself in May 1945, has been out of the spotlight for years in contrast to officer Claus Schenk Graf von Stauffenberg and his Operation Valkyrie. According to Johannes Tuchel, there are several reasons for this.

    "On the one hand, that's the result of defamation by the National Socialists, which lingered many decades after the war. On the other hand, it's due to Elser's image, which was created and cultivated as early as the late 1930s," he told the outlet, Deutsche Welle, adding that Nazis pictured him as a "tool of the British intelligence."

    Another version, voiced by critical voices in the opposition also cast a shadow on Elser as it said that "this attack was perpetrated by the Nazis themselves to demonstrate Hitler's infallibility once again. "Post-war West German society also struggled to accept the assassin, "not least someone with communist leanings," as Deutsche Welle points out.

    "Elser impressively demonstrated the options and possibilities, and that was difficult, even shameful, for post-war society to grasp and digest," Tuchel says.

    The situation has been changing since the mid-90s – a new Georg Elser memorial even opened earlier this week at his birthplace, during a ceremony attended by the country's president Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

    "We need to be able to ask frank questions about his motives, goals and actions. And we're certainly able to do that much better than 20 or 30 years ago," Tuchel said.

    However, his figure, motives and means remain debatable.

    "You have a carpenter from the Swabia region [southwestern Germany] who is an outstanding craftsman. He sees in 1938 what many Germans could have seen and resorts to the most extreme means, namely an assassination attempt; incidentally not only on Hitler but on the entire National Socialist leadership, notably [Hermann] Göring, [Joseph] Goebbels and [Heinrich] Himmler," Tuchel explained.

    According to the historian, Elser hoped that his act "would pave the way for others to come to power and without an interest in territorial expansion. If you translate that it means others could have already seen the warning signs in 1938 and acted accordingly."

    The French Senate (the upper chamber of the Parliament)
    © Sputnik / Irina Kalashnikova
    French Senate Concealed Hitler Bust, Nazi Flag in Its Cellar for 75 Years, New Report Claims
    Elser had placed explosives right under Hitler's escape route in the pub, where the Nazi leader held speeches each year, but despite meticulous calculations, the fuhrer finished earlier than expected and left 15 minutes before the bombs detonated, killing eight. The assassin tried to flee to Switzerland but was captured and imprisoned for years.

    Related:

    I've Come to Reclaim My Family's Home: Nazi Victims' Tales of Victory and Betrayal in Modern Germany
    The Ghost of Fascist Franco Sadly Haunts Spain and Catalonia Today
    Stalin twice called off Hitler assassination attempts - historian
    Tags:
    Nazi, Adolf Hitler, assassin, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 2-8 November
    This Week in Pictures: 2-8 Novermber
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse