Musician Pete Doherty Arrested in Paris on Drug Possession Charges - Reports

The artist, who is well-known for his projects The Libertines and Babyshambles, was previously arrested on numerous occasions and faced various charges, including drug offences, driving under the influence, car theft, robbery, and blackmail.

The frontman of The Libertines was arrested in Paris late on Thursday carrying 2 grammes of cocaine, Le Point reported, citing French police. According to the magazine, officers rounded him up in the Pigalle district, and the rock star refused to comply.

The sources, however, told the outlet that the British rock star was not violent or dangerous, so he subsequently followed them, as passersby, who recognised Doherty allegedly filmed the incident.

Pete Doherty arrested in Paris for cocaine possession: report https://t.co/aCD6i5i1T5 — Rory Mulholland (@mulhollandrory) November 8, 2019

​However, footage of the arrest has not yet been published.

The Libertines, founded by the musician in 1997 is considered to be a crucial part of the so-called post-punk revival (or "garage rock revival"), which included numerous bands in the United Kingdom and other countries.