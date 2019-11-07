French Police Remove Over 1,600 Irregular Migrants From Makeshift Camps in Paris - Photo, Video

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The French police has stated that they had initiated a crackdown on migrant camps in Paris, forcibly removing more than 1,600 undocumented immigrants.

"In total, in the area of La Chapelle and [Avenue of] President Wilson, 1,606 people have been evacuated", the police tweeted.

The police also said that the operation had gone smoothly.

Fin de l'opération d'évacuation du #campement de #LaChapelle.

Au total, sur les secteurs de #LaChapelle et du président #Wilson

➡️1606 personnes ont été évacuées pic.twitter.com/oTcNXIuPL3 — Préfecture de Police (@prefpolice) November 7, 2019

​French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner also took to Twitter to state that the authorities would not allow such settlements to appear in the area in the future.

Conformément aux engagements du @gouvernementFR, une évacuation des campements du nord de Paris a été réalisée ce matin par la @prefpolice et le @Prefet75_IDF.

Les personnes mises à l'abri bénéficieront d'un accueil temporaire et d'une prise en charge adaptée à leur situation. pic.twitter.com/TjKMI3mmnT — Ministère de l'Intérieur (@Place_Beauvau) November 7, 2019

​Earlier in the day, media reported that the operation to clear out the camps in the French capital's northeast had begun at 6:00 a.m. local time (05:00 GMT) with approximately 600 police officers deployed. The sweep was a response to the deteriorating sanitation and an increase in violence in the camps. The migrants, who were from Somalia, Afghanistan, Eritrea and Chad, were then bused to migration centres across the capital region.

On 6 November, President Emmanuel Macron announced his government's decision to step up efforts against irregular migration to the country, in an attempt to wrestle the issue from the far-right National Rally political party, which used its anti-migration stance to transform into one of France's major political forces.