Register
17:01 GMT +307 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Germany's Alternative for Germany AfD party burn a private fireworks during an election campaign tour by ship on the river Rhine near Krefeld, western Germany, September 4, 2017.

    Times They are a Changin': CDU Representatives Demand Party Chiefs Consider AfD Coalition Talks

    © REUTERS / Wolfgang Rattay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    The news comes as CDU has faced an inglorious showing in Thuringia's state elections, in which the the party fell from pole position to third place behind AfD and Die Linke.

    In the East German state of Thuringia, representatives of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) have controversially broken ranks with the party’s official line on power-sharing with Alternative fur Deutschland (AfD), with 17 party representatives signing a letter demanding higher-ups sanction coalition talks “all democratically elected parties”.

    While the parliamentarians’ letter doesn’t mention AfD directly, the implication is clear, and breaches a firm official line adopted at the CDU’s 2018 conference.

    Since then, Markus Soder, head of the CDU's Bavarian sister party CSU, has said even "chatting over coffee" with AfD representatives is verboten, while Merkel's successor as party leader, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, has threatened to exclude members of the party for even entertaining the idea of cooperating with the upstart party.

    ​However, with coalition discussions struggling in Thuringia, AfD – which saw its vote share leap to 22.5 percent in the recent vote – may represent the only feasible way by which CDU can maintain its place in government in the state. Moreover, the open letter lambasts the notion of “almost a quarter of the voters…[staying] out of [coalition] talks" – although the prospect of the party’s state leader Bjorn Hocke holding high office was ruled out entirely.

    "Coalitions with both [Die Linke and AfD] are impossible. However, everything in between must be discussed among democrats in order to fathom whether and how a stable government can be formed in Thuringia," the group wrote.

    In response, CDU General Secretary Paul Ziemiak described the demands for talks with the AfD as "mad”.

    "The opinion of the CDU has not changed. Period. End of the announcement," he said.

    ​Nonetheless, despite the CDU’s apparently inflexible stance on cooperation with AfD, the party’s rising popularity has neither gone unnoticed nor unrewarded in many parts of Germany. For instance, on the local council of Frankenstein in the West German state of Rhineland-Palatinate, CDU representative Monika Schirdewahn and her AfD husband Horst formed a faction of under the name "Progress Frankenstein”, while in Gorlitz, near the Polish border, AfD politician Norman Knauthe now leads the town’s Environment and Ordinance Committee.

    Related:

    German Police Union Admits Cops Prefer Right-Wing AfD Due to Refugee Crisis
    Attacks on Germany's Mosques Were Preceded by Spike in Migrant Crimes – AfD MP
    Polling Places Open in Two Eastern German States, AfD Eyes Big Gains
    Right-Wing AfD Member Told to Quit as Bundestag Panel Chair Over Allusion to Judas Betrayal of Jesus
    Tags:
    Christian Democratic Union (CDU), CDU, Eurosceptic Alternative for Germany (AfD), Alternative fuer Deutschland (AfD), Alternative for Germany (AfD)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Morbid Beauty: Old and Spooky Cemeteries Across the World
    Morbid Beauty: Old and Spooky Cemeteries Across the World
    Bailing on New York
    Bailing on New York
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse