NATO Head is also expected to hold talks with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, and Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg address the press in Berlin on 7 November.

The press conference comes as part of Stoltenberg's four-day visit to Germany that kicked off on Wednesday.

The NATO chief is expected to meet with a number of German officials and attend a ceremony dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

