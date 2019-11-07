London's West End Theatre Evacuated After Ceiling Collapse, Several People Injured - Photos

Westminster Police arrived at Piccadilly Theatre on Denman Street following reports of a ceiling collapse at around 8 p.m. local time.

A ceiling has collapsed at the Piccadilly Theatre in London, prompting a major evacuation. The incident occurred during a performance of "Death of a Salesman".

"A few people have suffered minor injuries. Road closures in place. Motorists advised to use alternative routes", City of Westminster Police said in a statement.

Witnesses reported a "slight dripping sound" and "running water" followed by "lots of screams".

​Police and London Fire Brigade (LFB), as well as London Ambulance Service have promptly arrived on the site, assisting people.

Several photos that have been posted from the theatre showed a large hole in the ceiling about three or four metres wide, with wires swelling in the middle of it.