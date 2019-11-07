Register
07 November 2019
    Tourists take pictures for Leonard de Vinci's La Joconde painting, Mona Lisa, at the Louvre museum in Paris, France, Thursday, Nov.19, 2015

    ‘Kim Kardashian of 16th Century’: Louvre Should Ditch Mona Lisa, New York Times Writes

    © AP Photo / Amr Nabil
    Several US journalists tried to ridicule a proposal put forth by the New York Times, but their mockery appears to have fallen flat in the face of a popular consensus.

    The Louvre, by far the most popular museum in France, should get rid of its most iconic piece – the Mona Lisa, also known as La Gioconda, painted in the early 16th century by Leonardo da Vinci – New York Times art critic Jason Farago wrote on Wednesday in an opinion piece, provocatively titled ‘It’s Time to Take Down Mona Lisa’.

    “The Louvre is being held hostage by the Kim Kardashian of 16th-century Italian portraiture: the handsome but only moderately interesting Lisa Gherardini, better known (after her husband) as La Gioconda, whose renown so eclipses her importance that no one can even remember how she got famous in the first place,” Farago wrote.

    His explosive claim is not without merit according to some. In his article, Farago cites statistics which show some 80 percent of Louvre visitors come there just to see this one painting and, if lucky, make a selfie with it. 

    He said the crowding caused by the painting that made the museum feel like a “cattle pen” this summer amid “100-degree-plus heat.”

    "The overcrowding was so bad, the museum had to shut its doors on several days,” he writes, adding that the situation has not improved since then.

    “You must line up in a hideous, [Transportation Security Administration]-style snake of retractable barriers that ends about 12 feet from the Leonardo — which, for a painting that’s just two and a half feet tall, is too far for looking and way too far for a good selfie," Farago writes. “This is a gallery that makes the Spirit Airlines boarding process look like a model of efficiency, and offers about as much visual delight."

    He continued that, apart from Mona Lisa phenomenon, the rest of the Louvre does not suffer from overcrowding but, if the tourist flow increases with its current dynamic, “the place is going to crack.”

    Farago called on the museum to evict the painting to a separate facility, which he suggested could be named “Sheikh Zayed-Louis Vuitton-Samsung Galaxy-Ladurée Macarons Mona Lisa Pavilion,” where people can enjoy “the art, the shopping, the sweets and the selfies.”

    “Then let them rediscover the Louvre as a museum,” the critic wrote.

    While the article was mocked in US media, including The Daily Caller and New York Magazine’s ‘The Cut’, most commenters on Twitter appeared to agree with Farago’s sentiment.

    ​While many commenters decried the crowds that make viewing the painting a miserable experience, others sarcastically praised it for keeping crowds from the rest of the museum.

    One commenter said that while people do tend to rush to see the painting, mostly ignoring the rest of the Louvre’s vast collection, the Mona Lisa should stay within the premises to attract people to other masterpieces – even if by chance.

    Tags:
    opinion, Louvre, Mona Lisa
    Votre message a été envoyé!
