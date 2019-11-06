UN Secretary General Places UNRWA's Krahenbuhl on Leave Amid Misconduct Probe - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has decided to place the Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) head Pierre Krahenbuhl on administrative leave until an internal investigation into allegations of misconduct is completed, the Office of the United Nations Spokesperson said.

“The Secretary-General has decided to place the Commissioner-General on administrative leave while those issues are further clarified so that a final determination can be made, and any appropriate action can be taken”, the statement said.

The preliminary probe has not found that Krahenbuhl was involved in fraud or misappropriation of funds, but some managerial issues that remain need to be addressed, the statement added.

UN investigators have been investigating the accusations in the confidential report, a copy of which was obtained by the AFP news agency.

The report outlines "credible and corroborated" allegations of serious ethical abuses, including involving Krahenbuhl, a Swiss national.

On 31 July, the Netherlands announced that it had frozen support to the UN agency until the completion of the investigation, following the similar move undertaken by the government of Switzerland a day before.