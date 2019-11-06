Register
20:49 GMT +306 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    A War on Whistleblowers: Highlights From the 'Don't Extradite Assange' Rally Outside UK Home Office

    © Sputnik / Demond Cureton
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Wikileaks founder Julian Assange case (73)
    0 20
    Subscribe

    Hundreds of supporters attended a rally outside the UK Home Office on Tuesday evening, where activists addressed concerns over the potential extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to the USA, who could face up to 174 years in prison on 18 counts of espionage for his work with Wikileaks.

    Speakers attending the rally included Julian Assange's father, John Shipton, Diem 25 Party co-founder, Srećko Horvat, British fashion designer and activist, Vivienne Westwood, Stop the War Coalition co-founder and national officer, John Rees and UK rapper, visual artist, songwriter and activist, Mathangi Arulpragasam (M.I.A).

    MIA, who visited the Wikileaks founder and whistleblower in mid October, performed songs such as 'Borders' and 'Paper Planes' outside the Home Office as protesters chanted at UK Home secretary Priti Patel and the UK government to recall the US extradition request for Assange.

    The Stop the War Coalition, Socialist Equality Party and Julian Assange Defence Campaign supported the rally, among others. The following are highlights from speeches addressed to audiences.

    John Shipton, Julian Assange's Father

    Speaking on international support from NoffYT, Guardian and Italian, German, Australian and UN governments:

    "All of these people with you and us will ensure that Julian Assange has the freedom to be with his family and have a coffee in a coffee shop whilst watching past the parade of life, rather than spending nine years without sunlight. I want to thank you all, and we will win this."

    John Shipton, Julian Assange's Father
    © Sputnik / Demond Cureton
    John Shipton, Julian Assange's Father

    Srećko Horvat, Diem 25 Party Co-founder and Croatian Philosopher 

    Explaining the importance of Europe fighting against Julian Assange's extradition to the US:

    "This is a war on whistleblowers. This is a war on Europe’s democracy, and this is not just a UK issue, it’s a European issue. If Europe loses Julian Assange, Europe will lose its soul. Europe will lose its ability to think, and if it loses its ability to think, we will lose our democracy."

    John Rees, Stop the War Coalition National Officer and Co-Founder 

    Encouraging attendees to back future rallies against Assange's extradition:

    "If the main extradition hearing against Julian Assange begins in February of next year, I want you to pledge with me that you will be down there outside the court in Belmarsh on the first day, the second day, the third day, the fourth day, and every day that that rotten, stinking trial takes place, and a no-jury trial at that."

    Vivienne Westwood, UK Fashion Designer and Activist

    Speaking on the crimes of the US government exposed by Julian Assange and Chelsea Manning's whistleblowing:

    "The UN has charged the UK government with torture. They say it is torture to take away someone’s identity and reputation. This has been going on for the last nine years. The UN demands that Julian should be freed with compensation. For the last nine years, America has been preparing its secret court, with a staff of 800 people. Julian has known about this all along. Julian has been charged. It is a crime to expose American war crimes. If he goes to the secret court, it is again another show trial. You are guilty of exposing American war crimes. Therefore, you have been telling the truth and we sentence you to 174 years in concrete."

    "[...] Free Julian, save the world. Rock and roll."

    Vivienne Westwood speech
    © Sputnik /
    British fashion designer and activist, Vivienne Westwood, delivers a speech outside the UK Home Office supporting Wikileaks founder Julian Assange on 5 November 2019
    Mathangi Arulpragasam (MIA), UK Rapper, Visual Artist, Songwriter and Activist

    Speaking on the need to highlight Assange's work and join anti-extradition campaign:

    "I just really thought about something. We live in a time where I have to like somebody’s driving a private jet on Instagram, and they got a million likes on that sh*t, and nobody gives a f*ck about where that fuel comes from. And there were a million people that got bombed for that sh*t, and those don’t get likes. And that’s why we’re here today."

    © Sputnik /
    UK rapper Mathangi Arulpragasam (MIA) performs outside the UK Home Office for a rally supporting Wikileaks founder Julian Assange on 5 November 2019
    Topic:
    Wikileaks founder Julian Assange case (73)

    Related:

    WikiLeaks Editor-In-Chief Says Expectations for Assange's US Extradition Hearing 'Hopeful'
    UK Not Complying With International Law in Assange's Detention - UN Torture Expert
    British Artists M.I.A. and Lowkey Join Rally in Support of Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange - Video
    'Guilty for Exposing US War Crimes': Vivienne Westwood Slams UK 'Show Trial' at Julian Assange Rally
    Tags:
    Hip Hop, Leaks, whistleblowing, whistleblower, UK Home Office, WikiLeaks, Julian Assange arrest, Julian Assange
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Morbid Beauty: Old and Spooky Cemeteries Across the World
    Morbid Beauty: Old and Spooky Cemeteries Across the World
    Bailing on New York
    Bailing on New York
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse