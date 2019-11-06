Jeremy Corbyn Holds Campaign Speech in Telford Ahead of Snap Elections - Video

According to recent polls, the governing Conservative Party is predicted to secure 38 percent of the votes in December, while Labour is forecast to come second at 31 percent. The Liberal Democrats were supported by 15 percent of respondents, while Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party polled at 9 percent.

Head of the UK Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn is delivering a speech in the city of Telford amid his campaign ahead of next month's snap elections.

The British Parliament officially announced its dissolution at midnight on Tuesday, after the government and the opposition found common ground on the Brexit deal with the European Union. The situation, however, remained tense, so MPs decided to hold an early vote in order to prevent another stalemate in the legislature.

Now lawmakers have to seek re-election in the vote, which is slated to take place on 12 December.