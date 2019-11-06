UK Parliament Dissolved

There will be no legislative business in both chambers until new Parliament is elected.

UK Parliament announced its dissolution Tuesday midnight, 25 days before the upcoming general elections.

Parliament has now officially dissolved in the lead-up to the general election.



Wondering what's been accomplished? Read our guide to what MPs did in the three weeks and two days since the State Opening that began this session: https://t.co/6ED4BkmhMy — UK House of Commons (@HouseofCommons) November 6, 2019

The dissolution of Parliament means both the House of Commons and the House of Lords end their activity. The new House of Commons will be elected on 12 December 2019, while the Lords will retain their positions.

Under normal circumstances, a new Speaker of the House is also elected along with the House of Commons, but this year, Lindsay Hoyle was elected early to replace John Bercow following his resignation, which he announced in September.

Under 2011 Fixed-term Paliaments Act 2011, UK Parliament must be reelected every five years, which means next general election was supposed to take place in 2022. However, on 29 October 2019 the House of Commons voted for early elections in December over continuous political impasse regarding the way Brexit must be handled.