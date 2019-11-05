Light Projection of Volkskammer Marking 30 Years Since Fall of Berlin Wall - Video

The Berlin Wall was a symbol of the “Iron Curtain” that separated Western and Eastern Europe during the Cold War, both physically and ideologically.

Watch a video projection of the Volkskammer, the unicameral legislature of the German Democratic Republic (GDR), shown in Berlin to mark the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin wall.

30 years ago, the GDR government announced that East Germans would be allowed to travel abroad without the previous restrictions.

The official demolition of the Wall, which was considered to be a symbol of the "Iron Curtain" between West Berlin and East Germany, began on 13 June 1990 and resulted in Germany's reunification on 3 October that same year.

