British Artists M.I.A. and Lowkey Join Rally in Support of Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange - Video

M.I.A. had previously visited the WikiLeaks founder in the high-security Belmarsh prison in London, where he's been in detention since his arrest in April for jumping bail.

British rap musicians Mathangi Arulpragasam (M.I.A.) and Kareem Dennis (Lowkey) have joined the rally in support of Julian Assange, held outside London's Home Office.

Washington has requested the extradition of the whistleblower to the US, where Assange is charged with the espionage-related offences and may face up to 175 years in prison.

Although UK authorities have said they would not extradite Assange to a country where he faced the death penalty, the journalist has repeatedly warned he could be put on death row in the United States.