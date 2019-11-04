UK Cabinet Blocks Report on Alleged Russian Pro-Brexit Campaign - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK government has blocked a security report from a publication which alludes to Russia’s role in the 2016 Brexit referendum, the Guardian said Monday.

The report was prepared by the intelligence and security committee and submitted to the cabinet on October 17, according to the Guardian. It was expected to be released early this week.

But the government has reportedly indicated that the 50-page text would not go public before the parliament is dissolved on Tuesday, meaning its publication has been postponed until after the December 12 general election.

The document is said to contain claims that Russia conducted an influence campaign ahead of the 2016 vote and funnelled money to UK political parties. It also features evidence from Christopher Steele, an ex-British spy credited with digging up dirt on Donald Trump.