Alexanderplatz Illuminated to Mark 30 Years Since Fall of Berlin Wall - Video

The Berlin Wall was a symbol of the ‘Iron Curtain’, which separated Western Europe and the Eastern Bloc during the Cold War, both physically and ideologically.

Governing Mayor Michael Mueller inaugurates a week of celebrations to mark 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall, followed by 3D-Video projections at Berlin’s Alexanderplatz.

Thirty years ago today the government of East Germany announced that East Germans would be allowed to travel abroad without previous restrictions. The official demolition of the Wall, which was considered to be a symbol of the 'Iron Curtain' between West Berlin and Eastern Germany, started on 13 June 1990 and resulted in German reunification on 3 October 1990.

