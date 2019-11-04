UK Parliament Votes on New Speaker of House of Commons - Video

The outgoing Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, announced in September that he would stand down either on the former Brexit deadline, 31 October, or in the event of an early general election being held.

British MPs are electing a replacement for John Bercow, who stepped down as House Speaker on 31 October - the failed Halloween deadline for the UK to leave the EU, after ten years.

The United Kingdom was originally supposed to leave the 28-member bloc on 29 March 2019, that is, two years after submitting a written notice of withdrawal from the community. However, Parliamentarians in the House of Commons failed to ratify the UK-EU deal on the conditions of Brexit three times; the agreement, which had been reached by Brussels and the government led by former prime minister Theresa May, lacked support over the controversial 'Irish backstop'.

As a result, the EU agreed to postpone Brexit first to April or May, and then to October 31, and Theresa May was forced to resign, after failing to break the deadlock.

